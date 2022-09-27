15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first bilateral exercise

Japan Air Self-Defense Force Tech Sgt. Daichi Kubota, 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron loadmaster, sits on the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III during a bilateral training exercise with the 535th Airlift Squadron around the Hawaiian Islands, Sept. 27, 2022. The exercise was held to strengthen partnerships with allies and increase interoperability for future operations with the C-2 and C-17 airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

