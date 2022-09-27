Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first bilateral exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first bilateral exercise

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force Tech Sgt. Daichi Kubota, 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron loadmaster, sits on the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III during a bilateral training exercise with the 535th Airlift Squadron around the Hawaiian Islands, Sept. 27, 2022. The exercise was held to strengthen partnerships with allies and increase interoperability for future operations with the C-2 and C-17 airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 18:33
    Photo ID: 7451650
    VIRIN: 220927-F-GM429-0690
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    airlift
    JBPHH
    USAF
    JASDF
    C-2

