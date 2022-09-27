A Kawasaki C-2 from the 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron flies in a formation during a bilateral training exercise with the 535th Airlift Squadron around the Hawaiian Islands, Sept. 27, 2022. The 3-day training focused on interoperability between the C-2 and C17 Globemaster III to cultivate best practices for future operations within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 18:33
|Photo ID:
|7451649
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-GM429-0789
|Resolution:
|4585x3057
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first bilateral exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT