U.S Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Girard, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, sits on the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III during a bilateral training exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Force 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron members around the Hawaiian Islands, Sept. 27, 2022. The 3-day bilateral exercise familiarized aircrew from both forces on the capabilities of the Kawasaki C-2 and the C-17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 18:32 Photo ID: 7451643 VIRIN: 220927-F-GM429-0603 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.14 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first bilateral exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.