U.S Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Girard, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, sits on the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III during a bilateral training exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Force 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron members around the Hawaiian Islands, Sept. 27, 2022. The 3-day bilateral exercise familiarized aircrew from both forces on the capabilities of the Kawasaki C-2 and the C-17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 18:32
|Photo ID:
|7451643
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-GM429-0603
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first bilateral exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT