Members from the U.S. Air Force 535th Airlift Squadron and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron pose for a photo after a flight during a bilateral training exercise around the Hawaiian Islands, Sept. 27, 2022. The 3-day bilateral exercise familiarized aircrew from both forces on the capabilities of the Kawasaki C-2 and the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 18:33
|Photo ID:
|7451647
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-GM429-0833
|Resolution:
|6778x4519
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first bilateral exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
