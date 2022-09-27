15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first bilateral exercise

Members from the U.S. Air Force 535th Airlift Squadron and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron pose for a photo after a flight during a bilateral training exercise around the Hawaiian Islands, Sept. 27, 2022. The 3-day bilateral exercise familiarized aircrew from both forces on the capabilities of the Kawasaki C-2 and the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

