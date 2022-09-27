15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first bilateral exercise

A Kawasaki C-2 from the 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron flies in a formation during a bilateral training exercise with the 535th Airlift Squadron around the Hawaiian Islands, Sept. 27, 2022. The 535 AS and JASDF 403 SQ conducted joint flying missions alongside each other during the 3-day bilateral exercise advancing the capabilities and training of both forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

