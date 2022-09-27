Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first bilateral exercise [Image 3 of 8]

    15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first bilateral exercise

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A Kawasaki C-2 from the 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron flies in a formation during a bilateral training exercise with the 535th Airlift Squadron around the Hawaiian Islands, Sept. 27, 2022. The 535 AS and JASDF 403 SQ conducted joint flying missions alongside each other during the 3-day bilateral exercise advancing the capabilities and training of both forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 18:32
    Photo ID: 7451646
    VIRIN: 220927-F-GM429-0818
    Resolution: 3532x2355
    Size: 892.26 KB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first bilateral exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    airlift
    JBPHH
    USAF
    JASDF

