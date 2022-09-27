U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Girard, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, briefs two members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (Koku-Jieitai) during a training exercise around the Hawaiian Islands, Sept. 27, 2022. This is the first bilateral exercise between the squadrons, increasing interoperability and familiarizing both forces on the capabilities of the Kawasaki C-2 and C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 18:32
|Photo ID:
|7451645
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-GM429-0106
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first bilateral exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT