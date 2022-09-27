15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first bilateral exercise

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Girard, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, briefs two members of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (Koku-Jieitai) during a training exercise around the Hawaiian Islands, Sept. 27, 2022. This is the first bilateral exercise between the squadrons, increasing interoperability and familiarizing both forces on the capabilities of the Kawasaki C-2 and C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

