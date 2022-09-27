A Kawasaki C-2 from the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (Koku-Jieitai), 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron flies in a formation during a bilateral training exercise with the 535th Airlift Squadron around the Hawaiian Islands, Sept. 27, 2022. Bilateral exercises between the USAF and JASDF advance the operational concepts and capabilities of both countries and increase interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 18:33
|Photo ID:
|7451648
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-GM429-0330
|Resolution:
|3091x2061
|Size:
|390.42 KB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first bilateral exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT