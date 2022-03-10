Army Best Squad Competition 2022 Qualification Range

Spc. Samuel Alverez of Squad 1, representing U.S. Army Forces Command in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition, fires his M4A1 carbine during the weapon qualification course on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests squads’ physical, technical and tactical abilities under stress and fatigue as they complete land navigation, marksmanship, a ruck march, weapon operations and tactical operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hans Williams)

