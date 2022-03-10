Soldiers of Squad 10, representing U.S. Army Futures Command at the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition, rest after completing the weapon qualification course on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. Each squad competing in the Army Best Squad Competition consists of five Soldiers; a squad leader, which is a sergeant first class or staff sergeant; a team leader, which is a sergeant or corporal; and three squad members in the ranks of specialist or below. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hans Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 19:48 Photo ID: 7447770 VIRIN: 221003-A-OI911-2101 Resolution: 6554x4369 Size: 12.51 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Best Squad Competition 2022 Qualification Range [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.