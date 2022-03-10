Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition 2022 Qualification Range [Image 4 of 7]

    Army Best Squad Competition 2022 Qualification Range

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Hans Williams 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Soldiers of Squad 10, representing U.S. Army Futures Command at the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition, rest after completing the weapon qualification course on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. Each squad competing in the Army Best Squad Competition consists of five Soldiers; a squad leader, which is a sergeant first class or staff sergeant; a team leader, which is a sergeant or corporal; and three squad members in the ranks of specialist or below. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hans Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 19:48
    Photo ID: 7447770
    VIRIN: 221003-A-OI911-2101
    Resolution: 6554x4369
    Size: 12.51 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    U.S. Army
    Best Squad Competition
    BestSquad
    ArmyBestSquad
    Army’sBestSquad

