Sgt. Austin Manville of Squad 6, representing the U.S. Army National Guard at the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition, fires at a target during the weapon qualification course on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt-to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events; evaluating their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities, and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hans Williams)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 19:48
|Photo ID:
|7447767
|VIRIN:
|221003-A-OI911-2011
|Resolution:
|5578x3719
|Size:
|9 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Best Squad Competition 2022 Qualification Range [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
