Army Best Squad Competition 2022 Qualification Range

Sgt. Austin Manville of Squad 6, representing the U.S. Army National Guard at the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition, fires at a target during the weapon qualification course on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt-to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events; evaluating their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities, and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hans Williams)

