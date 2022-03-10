Army Best Squad Competition 2022 Qualification Range

A competitor from Squad 11, representing the U.S. Army Materiel Command during the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition, fires his M4A1 carbine at the weapon qualification range on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt-to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events; evaluating their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities, and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hans Williams)

