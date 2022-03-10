Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad Competition 2022 Qualification Range [Image 5 of 7]

    Army Best Squad Competition 2022 Qualification Range

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Hans Williams 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Spc. Samuel Alverez of Squad 1, representing U.S. Army Forces Command in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition, reloads his M4A1 carbine during the weapon qualification course on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt-to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events; evaluating their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities, and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hans Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 19:48
    Photo ID: 7447771
    VIRIN: 221003-A-OI911-2115
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.3 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition 2022 Qualification Range [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    Best Squad Competition
    BestSquad
    ArmyBestSquad
    Army’sBestSquad

