Army Best Squad Competition 2022 Qualification Range

Spc. Samuel Alverez of Squad 1, representing U.S. Army Forces Command in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition, reloads his M4A1 carbine during the weapon qualification course on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt-to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events; evaluating their physical and mental endurance, technical and tactical abilities, and basic warrior skills under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hans Williams)

