    Army Best Squad Competition 2022 Qualification Range [Image 2 of 7]

    Army Best Squad Competition 2022 Qualification Range

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Hans Williams 

    82nd Airborne Division

    A Soldier from Squad 11, representing the U.S. Army Materiel Command during the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition, fires his M4A1 carbine at the weapon qualification range on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. The week-long competition assessed each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, featuring a multitude of fitness, knowledge and combat-related events. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hans Williams)

