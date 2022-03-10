A Soldier from Squad 11, representing the U.S. Army Materiel Command during the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition, fires his M4A1 carbine at the weapon qualification range on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2022. The week-long competition assessed each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, featuring a multitude of fitness, knowledge and combat-related events. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hans Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 19:48 Photo ID: 7447768 VIRIN: 221003-A-OI911-2074 Resolution: 5563x3709 Size: 9.68 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Best Squad Competition 2022 Qualification Range [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Hans Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.