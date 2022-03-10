221002-N-NX635-2049 PACIFIC OCEAN. (Oct. 2, 2022) A U.S. Navy E-2C Hawkeye, from the "Sun Kings" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116 makes an areested landing on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 09:05 Photo ID: 7446540 VIRIN: 221002-N-NX635-2049 Resolution: 4581x2577 Size: 781.94 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Signals To Release Arresting Gear Wire [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.