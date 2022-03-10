221002-N-NX635-2049 PACIFIC OCEAN. (Oct. 2, 2022) A U.S. Navy E-2C Hawkeye, from the "Sun Kings" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116 makes an areested landing on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 09:05
|Photo ID:
|7446540
|VIRIN:
|221002-N-NX635-2049
|Resolution:
|4581x2577
|Size:
|781.94 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Signals To Release Arresting Gear Wire [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
