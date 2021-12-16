An MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter Patrols The Sea

221002-N-KU796-2289 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2022) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, flies alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Osborn)

