221002-N-KU796-2241 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2022) An E-2C Hawkeye, from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116, launches off of the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Osborn)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 09:05
|Photo ID:
|7446535
|VIRIN:
|221002-N-KU796-2241
|Resolution:
|3880x2587
|Size:
|868.85 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, An E-2C Hawkeye Launches From The USS Nimtz (CVN 68) [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT