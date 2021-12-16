221002-N-KU796-2285 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors remove chocks and chains of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Osborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2021 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 09:05 Photo ID: 7446537 VIRIN: 221002-N-KU796-2285 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 846.98 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailors Prepare An MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter For Take-Off [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.