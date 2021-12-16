Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    An MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter Patrols The Sea [Image 15 of 19]

    An MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter Patrols The Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel Osborn 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221002-N-KU796-2192 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2022) An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, prepares to land aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Osborn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 09:05
    Photo ID: 7446536
    VIRIN: 221002-N-KU796-2192
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 957.84 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter Patrols The Sea [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Gets Underway
    An E-2C Hawkeye Prepares To Perform A Touch And Go
    An MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter Prepares To Land
    Carrier Strike Group Eleven Steams The Pacific
    An MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter Patrols The Sea
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68) Gets Underway
    An MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter Patrols The Sea
    An MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter Patrols The Sea
    An MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter Patrols The Sea
    An MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter Patrols The Sea
    An MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter Patrols The Sea
    An E-2C Hawkeye Prepares To Make An Arrested Gear Landing
    Carrier Strike Group Eleven Steams The Pacific
    An E-2C Hawkeye Launches From The USS Nimtz (CVN 68)
    An MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter Patrols The Sea
    U.S. Navy Sailors Prepare An MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter For Take-Off
    An MH-60R Sea Hawk Helicopter Patrols The Sea
    Sailor Checks Gauge
    Sailor Signals To Release Arresting Gear Wire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    COMTUEX
    CSG 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT