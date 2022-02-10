Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Checks Gauge [Image 18 of 19]

    Sailor Checks Gauge

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    221002-N-NX635-1058 PACIFIC OCEAN. (Oct. 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Bradley Bruno from Blue Island, Ill., uses a dyno gauge to check the deck force of a catapult on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 09:05
    Photo ID: 7446539
    VIRIN: 221002-N-NX635-1058
    Resolution: 2831x4529
    Size: 757.71 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Sailor Checks Gauge [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Catapult
    Flight Deck
    Going Underway

