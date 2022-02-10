Sailor Checks Gauge

221002-N-NX635-1058 PACIFIC OCEAN. (Oct. 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Bradley Bruno from Blue Island, Ill., uses a dyno gauge to check the deck force of a catapult on the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is underway in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

