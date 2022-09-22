33rd FW F-35 Sunrise

The first sunrise of Fall lands on the 33rd Fighter Wing’s flightline at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 22, 2022. The beginning of Fall marks the continuation of hurricane season. Florida’s hurricane season was officially extended from Oct. 30 to Nov. 30 in 2021, making it a six-month season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)

