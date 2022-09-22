33rd FW F-35 Sunrise

The 33rd Fighter Wing’s F-35A Lightning II aircraft are used to train and transform the AF’s newest selection of F-35A student pilots at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The 33rd FW is one of two locations in the AF that train combat-ready 5th-generation fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 16:18
|Photo ID:
|7442246
|VIRIN:
|220922-F-NY200-1009
|Resolution:
|5799x3858
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
