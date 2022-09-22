Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    33rd FW F-35 Sunrise [Image 11 of 13]

    33rd FW F-35 Sunrise

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 33rd Fighter Wing’s F-35A Lightning II aircraft are used to train and transform the AF’s newest selection of F-35A student pilots at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The 33rd FW is one of two locations in the AF that train combat-ready 5th-generation fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 16:18
    Photo ID: 7442248
    VIRIN: 220922-F-NY200-1079
    Resolution: 5798x3858
    Size: 511.61 KB
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd FW F-35 Sunrise [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    33rd FW Crows Tampa Bay Flyover
    33rd FW Crows Tampa Bay Flyover
    33rd FW Crows Tampa Bay Flyover
    33rd FW Crows Tampa Bay Flyover
    33rd FW Crows Tampa Bay Flyover
    33rd FW Crows Tampa Bay Flyover
    33rd FW Crows Tampa Bay Flyover
    33rd FW F-35 Sunrise
    33rd FW F-35 Sunrise
    33rd FW F-35 Sunrise
    33rd FW F-35 Sunrise
    33rd FW F-35 Sunrise
    33rd FW F-35 Sunrise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sunset
    Flightline
    Sunrise
    33rd Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT