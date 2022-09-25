33rd FW Crows Tampa Bay Flyover

Pilots with the 60th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, prepare to conduct a flyover at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, Sept. 25, 2022. Flyovers allow pilots to further their tactical expertise and serve as a recruiting tool to influence the newest generations of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)

