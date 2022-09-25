33rd FW Crows Tampa Bay Flyover

U.S. Air Force Capt. Matthew James, an instructor pilot with the 60th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, prepares to take off from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, to conduct a flyover at the Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, Sept. 25, 2022. Flyovers allow pilots to further their tactical expertise and serve as a recruiting tool to influence the newest generations of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 16:18
|Photo ID:
|7442244
|VIRIN:
|220925-F-NY200-1268
|Resolution:
|4903x3262
|Size:
|588.64 KB
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
