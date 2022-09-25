Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd FW Crows Tampa Bay Flyover [Image 6 of 13]

    33rd FW Crows Tampa Bay Flyover

    EGLIN AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephen Vrabic, an instructor pilot with the 60th Fighter Squadron, 33rd Fighter Wing, prepares to take off from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, to conduct a flyover at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, Sept. 25, 2022. Flyovers allow pilots to further their tactical expertise and serve as a recruiting tool to influence the newest generations of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 16:17
