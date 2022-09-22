The 33rd Fighter Wing’s F-35A Lightning II aircraft are used to train and transform the AF’s newest selection of F-35A student pilots at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The 33rd FW is one of two locations in the AF that train combat-ready 5th-generation fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)
This work, 33rd FW F-35 Sunrise [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
