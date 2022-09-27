Two Reduced-Range Practice Rockets (RRPR), fired from an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) attached to Baker Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Fires Brigade, fly over the Baltic Sea during a Latvian-led combined military exercise in Liepāja, Latvia, Sep. 27, 2022. Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division Artillery and the 321st FAR are working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 07:19 Photo ID: 7441307 VIRIN: 220927-A-RJ839-1278 Resolution: 5919x4013 Size: 15.08 MB Location: LIEPĀJA, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Charles Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.