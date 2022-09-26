NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration

U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Infantry Division Artillery and Baker Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Fires Brigade observe an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at a firing point during a Latvian-led combined military exercise in Liepāja, Latvia, Sep. 26, 2022. Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division Artillery and the 321st FAR are working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner)

