NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration

A soldier with the Latvian National Guard’s 4th Brigade, 44th Infantry Battalion speaks with U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob L. Keefe, a multiple launch rocket and high mobility artillery rocket system crewmember with Baker Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Fires Brigade, at a firing point during a Latvian-led combined military exercise in Liepāja, Latvia, Sep. 26, 2022. Latvian forces are proudly working alongside the 1st Infantry Division, other NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner)

