Lt. Col. Viktors Kareckis, battalion commander of the Latvian National Guard’s 4th Brigade, 44th Infantry Battalion speaks with reporters during a Latvian-led combined military exercise in Liepāja, Latvia, Sep. 26, 2022. Latvian forces are proudly working alongside the 1st Infantry Division, other NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 07:19 Photo ID: 7441300 VIRIN: 220926-A-RJ839-1971 Resolution: 6575x4383 Size: 14.12 MB Location: LIEPĀJA, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Charles Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.