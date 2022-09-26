Lt. Col. Viktors Kareckis, battalion commander of the Latvian National Guard’s 4th Brigade, 44th Infantry Battalion speaks with reporters during a Latvian-led combined military exercise in Liepāja, Latvia, Sep. 26, 2022. Latvian forces are proudly working alongside the 1st Infantry Division, other NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner)
NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration
