NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration

U.S. Army Maj. Jenkins L. Dove, an operations officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Infantry Division, observes an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at a firing point during a Latvian-led combined military exercise near Liepāja, Latvia Sep. 26, 2022. The 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Fires Brigade, is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner)

Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 Location: LIEPĀJA, PL