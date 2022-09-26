Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration [Image 8 of 13]

    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration

    LIEPĀJA, POLAND

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Spc. Charles Leitner 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Jenkins L. Dove, an operations officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Infantry Division, observes an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at a firing point during a Latvian-led combined military exercise near Liepāja, Latvia Sep. 26, 2022. The 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Fires Brigade, is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 07:19
    Photo ID: 7441299
    VIRIN: 220926-A-RJ839-1092
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 15.05 MB
    Location: LIEPĀJA, PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Charles Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration
    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration
    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration
    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration
    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration
    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration
    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration
    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration
    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration
    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration
    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration
    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration
    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    US Army
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT