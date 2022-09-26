NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration

U.S. Army Soldiers of Baker Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Fires Brigade, perform a systems check in an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) at Liepāja International Airport during a Latvian-led combined military exercise in Liepāja, Latvia, Sep. 26, 2022. The 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Fires Brigade, is among other units assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner)

