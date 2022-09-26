NAMEJS Exercise Paints Long Range Picture with Rapid Response Demonstration

A pod, loaded with two Reduced-Range Practice Rockets (RRPR), of an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) attached to Baker Battery, 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Fires Brigade, points toward the Baltic Sea during a Latvian-led combined military exercise in Liepāja, Latvia, Sep. 26, 2022. Designed for rapid deployment, HIMARS are wheeled missile launcher systems capable of launching multiple guided artillery strikes on long range targets. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner)

