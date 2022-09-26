Latvian Exercise NAMEJS - HIMARS Movement

An M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) assigned to the U.S. Army 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, is loaded onto a MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing in support of Latvian National exercise NAMEJS, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept 26, 2022. Joint and combined training such as Latvian exercise NAMEJS is a critical opportunity for U.S. and allies to train together to be prepared to face any challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

