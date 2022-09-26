Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latvian Exercise NAMEJS - HIMARS Movement [Image 3 of 7]

    Latvian Exercise NAMEJS - HIMARS Movement

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) assigned to the U.S. Army 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, is loaded onto a MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing in support of Latvian National exercise NAMEJS, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept 26, 2022. During NAMEJS, Latvian and U.S. Army soldiers executed a HIMARS live fire demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 04:09
    Photo ID: 7439273
    VIRIN: 220926-F-OA820-0089
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latvian Exercise NAMEJS - HIMARS Movement [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Izabella Workman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HIMARS
    Latvia
    MC-130J
    NAMEJS
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

