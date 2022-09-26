An M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) assigned to the U.S. Army 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, is loaded onto a MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing in support of Latvian National exercise NAMEJS, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept 26, 2022. During NAMEJS, Latvian and U.S. Army soldiers executed a HIMARS live fire demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 04:09 Photo ID: 7439273 VIRIN: 220926-F-OA820-0089 Resolution: 5763x3467 Size: 1.21 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Latvian Exercise NAMEJS - HIMARS Movement [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Izabella Workman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.