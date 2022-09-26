An M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) assigned to the U.S. Army 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, sits on the flight line prior to being loaded onto a MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing in support of Latvian National exercise NAMEJS, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept 26, 2022. Joint and combined training such as Latvian exercise NAMEJS is a critical opportunity for U.S. and allies to train together to be prepared to face any challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 04:09 Photo ID: 7439272 VIRIN: 220926-F-OA820-0092 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.4 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Latvian Exercise NAMEJS - HIMARS Movement [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Izabella Workman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.