    Latvian Exercise NAMEJS - HIMARS Movement [Image 5 of 7]

    Latvian Exercise NAMEJS - HIMARS Movement

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, loads an M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) onto an MC-130J Commando II in support of Latvian National exercise NAMEJS, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept 26, 2022. The rapid and joint development of multi-domain long-range precision fires capabilities in Europe is evidence of the strong and unremitting U.S. commitment to NATO, allies and partner nations, and Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 04:09
    Photo ID: 7439275
    VIRIN: 220926-F-OA820-0042
    Resolution: 5708x3827
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latvian Exercise NAMEJS - HIMARS Movement [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Izabella Workman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Latvia
    MC-130J
    NAMEJS
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

