Latvian Exercise NAMEJS - HIMARS Movement

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing off-loads a M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) assigned to the U.S Army 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, in support of Latvian National exercise NAMEJS, at Lielpaja Airfield, Latvia, Sept 26, 2022. The 352 SOW continues to provide critical low-visibility support to U.S. and allies enabling conventional assets to operate effectively on a short notice anywhere in the theater at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

