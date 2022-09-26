A U.S. Air Force loadmaster assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, loads a M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) on to an MC-130J Commando II in support of Latvian National exercise NAMEJS, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept 26, 2022. The rapid and joint development of multi-domain long-range precision fires capabilities in Europe is evidence of the strong and unremitting U.S. commitment to NATO, allies and partner nations, and Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Izabella Workman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2022 Date Posted: 09.28.2022 04:09 Photo ID: 7439271 VIRIN: 220926-F-OA820-0021 Resolution: 5570x3784 Size: 2.1 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Latvian Exercise NAMEJS - HIMARS Movement [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Izabella Workman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.