Soaring, flying, finally retiring

Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Griggs, 66th Rescue Squadron’s senior enlisted leader, and U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 355th Wing vice commander, disembarks an HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 66th RQS at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, after its flight before retiring to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 21, 2022. The HH-60W Jolly Green II will replace all HH-60G Pave Hawks as the Jolly Green II provides survivability and weapons enhancements to improve the operational capabilities of the U.S. Air Force helicopter fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Location: TUCSON, AZ, US