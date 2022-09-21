Soaring, flying, finally retiring

U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Steven Hernandez, 355th Wing security manager, takes a photo of mountains while flying on an HH-60G Pave Hawk during its final flight before retiring to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 21, 2022. The pilots for the HH-60G Pave Hawk’s final flight were U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 355th Wing vice commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Andrew Fink, 355th Wing detachment director of operations at Nellis Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

