Soaring, flying, finally retiring

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Andrew Fink, 355th Wing detachment director of operations at Nellis Air Force Base, disembarks an HH-60G Pave Hawk after its final flight before retiring to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 21, 2022. The HH-60W Jolly Green II will replace all HH-60G Pave Hawks as the Jolly Green II provides survivability and weapons enhancements to improve the operational capabilities of the U.S. Air Force helicopter fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

