Soaring, flying, finally retiring

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Griggs, 66th Rescue Squadron’s senior enlisted leader, watches the rotor of an HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 66th RQS at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, after its flight before retiring to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 21, 2022. Pilots for the HH-60G Pave Hawk’s final flight were U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 355th Wing vice commander, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Andrew Fink, 355th Wing detachment director of operations at Nellis Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    HH-60
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    AMARG
    DMAFB

