Soaring, flying, finally retiring

Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Griggs, 66th Rescue Squadron’s senior enlisted leader, watches the rotor of an HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 66th RQS at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, after its flight before retiring to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 21, 2022. The HH-60G Pave Hawk was flown for a variety of rescue missions during its time in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

