Soaring, flying, finally retiring

Tech. Sgt. Kendren Reyes, 66th Rescue Squadron special mission aviator, looks out the window of an HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 66th RQS at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, during its final flight before retiring to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 21, 2022. The HH-60G Pave Hawk was flown for a variety of rescue missions during its time in service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 17:18
Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
