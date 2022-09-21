Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soaring, flying, finally retiring

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    Aircrew prepare an HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 66th Rescue Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, for its final flight before retiring to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 21, 2022. U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 355th Wing vice commander, piloted the HH-60G Pave Hawk during its final flight over Tucson, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soaring, flying, finally retiring [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    HH-60
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    AMARG
    DMAFB

