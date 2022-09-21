Soaring, flying, finally retiring

Aircrew prepare an HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 66th Rescue Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, for its final flight before retiring to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 21, 2022. U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Sheets, 355th Wing vice commander, piloted the HH-60G Pave Hawk during its final flight over Tucson, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 17:18
|Photo ID:
|7438832
|VIRIN:
|220921-F-AL288-1012
|Resolution:
|4509x3221
|Size:
|903.94 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
