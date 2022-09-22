A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing sits as a Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagle assigned to the 110th Fighter Squadron taxis on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2022. The two nations host frequent joint training events known as “Buddy Squadron” in which they work together to improve mission focus and strengthen the US-ROK alliance.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 22:20 Photo ID: 7431407 VIRIN: 220922-F-XK019-1013 Resolution: 4039x2885 Size: 702.12 KB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.