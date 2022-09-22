A Republic of Korea F-15K Slam Eagle assigned to the 110th Fighter Squadron flies above Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2022. The visiting 110th FS participated in a joint training event with 8th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 22:19 Photo ID: 7431403 VIRIN: 220922-F-XK019-1234 Resolution: 4687x3348 Size: 348.18 KB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.