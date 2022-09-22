U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Operations Group and Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagles assigned to the 110th Fighter Squadron sit on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2022. “Buddy Squadron”, a bilateral training event, is designed to increase mission focus of partnered nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)
This work, ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Isaiah Soliz
ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance
