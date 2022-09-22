ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Operations Group and Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagles assigned to the 110th Fighter Squadron sit on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2022. “Buddy Squadron”, a bilateral training event, is designed to increase mission focus of partnered nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

