ROKAF, USAF Buddy Squadron training strengthens alliance

Two Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagles assigned to the 110th Fighter Squadron fly above Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 22, 2022. The F-15K Slam Eagle is a mutli-role fighter aircraft in service with ROKAF since 2005. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Isaiah J. Soliz)

